|
|
MORRIS, John Reginald - 1st April 2020 at Goulburn Base Hospital. Late of Mary Martin Drive. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Pam. Loved father and father-in-law of Jo & Rod and Mark & Cindy. Cherished grandfather of Daniel & Lyndal, Jess & Brenton, Luke & Monique and Abbey. Loved Big Pop of Mela and Remi. Aged 85 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Due to government regulations a private family funeral and cremation has taken place. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Apr. 8, 2020