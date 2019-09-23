|
|
ALDERS, John Ronald - 29th August 2019 as the result of an air accident in Papua New Guinea. Late of Queensland, formerly of Taralga. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Chris & Tanya, Rebecca & Rick. Grandad of Jemma, Charli, Ruby, Lucas and Sophie. Loved brother of Bill, Julie and Robyn. Aged 67 years. 'Loved and Remembered Always' John's family and friends are invited to attend his funeral service commencing at 1.00pm on Wednesday, 25th September 2019 at St Lukes Anglican Church, Court Street, Taralga. Interment will follow at Stonequarry Cemetery, off Golspie Road, Taralga. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Sept. 23, 2019