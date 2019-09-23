Home
Resources
More Obituaries for John ALDERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Ronald ALDERS

Add a Memory
John Ronald ALDERS Notice
ALDERS, John Ronald - 29th August 2019 as the result of an air accident in Papua New Guinea. Late of Queensland, formerly of Taralga. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Chris & Tanya, Rebecca & Rick. Grandad of Jemma, Charli, Ruby, Lucas and Sophie. Loved brother of Bill, Julie and Robyn. Aged 67 years. 'Loved and Remembered Always' John's family and friends are invited to attend his funeral service commencing at 1.00pm on Wednesday, 25th September 2019 at St Lukes Anglican Church, Court Street, Taralga. Interment will follow at Stonequarry Cemetery, off Golspie Road, Taralga. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



logo
Published in Goulburn Post on Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.