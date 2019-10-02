Home
Judith Anne MACKENZIE

MACKENZIE, Judith Anne - 29th September 2019 at Goulburn Base Hospital. Late of Goulburn. Dearly loved wife of Les (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Louanne & Rod Cranston, Margot Clarke & Phil Smallwood. Cherished Nan Jude of Rhys, Sam and Kyle. Sadly missed by her brothers, sister and their respective families. Aged 79 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Judith's family and friends are invited to attend her Graveside Service commencing at 2.30pm, TOMORROW, Thursday, 3rd October 2019 at Majors Creek Cemetery, Berlang Forest Road, Majors Creek. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post on Oct. 2, 2019
