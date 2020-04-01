|
|
SYMONDS, Judith Marjorie 21st March, 2020. Late of Palm Lake Nursing Home, Deception Bay, Queensland. Formerly of Taralga, Goulburn and Taree. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Vicki and Darryl, Gary and Gail, Paul and Carolyn, and Peter. Cherished Granny Jude to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Aged 86 years. Sadly missed Due to government regulations a private cremation has taken place. A memorial gathering will take place at a later date.
Published in Goulburn Post on Apr. 1, 2020