June Lucre Nee Hutchinson 2nd April 1935 to 17th July 2019 With sadness we announce the death of June Margaret Lucre, who passed away aged 84 years. Adored mother of Kerry (Dec), Steve and Michelle. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. A service for June will be held at the Norwood Park Chapel, Mitchell ACT, Friday 26th July 2019 at 12:00 Noon. Followed by refreshments in the Centenary Room at the same location. We will proceed to the Woden Cemetery for June's burial at 2:00pm.
Published in Goulburn Post on July 24, 2019