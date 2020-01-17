|
REDMAN, June - 13th January 2020 at Masonic Village Goulburn. Formerly of Dungog, Gunning and Harrington. Dearly loved wife of Douglas (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Rhonda, Deborah and Steve, Tracey and David, Helen and Chris Price (Bannister), Kate and Paul, Raymond and Katrina and Steven (dec). Cherished grandmother of her 20 grandchildren and great grandmother of their respective families. Aged 81 years. 'We Will Always Miss Her' June's family and friends are invited to her Funeral Service commencing at 11.00am, Tuesday 21st January 2020 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Jan. 17, 2020