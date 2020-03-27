Home
Karen Anne GALLAND-ROURKE Notice
GALLAND-ROURKE, Karen Anne - 24th March 2020 at Greenwich Hospital. Late of Freshwater, formerly of Crookwell. Dearly loved wife of Ken (dec) and Phil. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Andrew & Sally, Sara and Nick. Cherished gigi of Isabelle, Gracie, Sophia, Henry and Maximus. Loved sister of Dianne. Aged 64 years. 'Loved and will be dearly missed' Due to government regulations a private family funeral will take place. A memorial service will take place at a later date. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post on Mar. 27, 2020
