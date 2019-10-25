|
Karen Leslie Smart - 27/10/1999 If I could have a lifetime wish And a dream that could come true I would pray to God with all my heart Just to see and speak with you A thousand words won't bring you back I know because I've tried And neither will a million tears I know because I've cried You've left behind my broken heart And precious memories too But I never wanted memories I only wanted you Loved always and never forgotten Jason, Seth, Felicity & Charlie
Published in Goulburn Post on Oct. 25, 2019