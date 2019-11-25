Home
McCABE, Katherine (Kit) - 19th November 2019. Passed away peacefully at Goulburn Masonic Village, formerly of Chatsbury Street, Goulburn. Much loved daughter of Lawrence & May McCabe (both dec). Loved sister of Francis and Bernard (both dec). Fond Aunty Kitty of her nieces and nephews. Sadly missed by her neighbours and many friends. Aged 94 years. 'May She Rest In Peace' Kit's family and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial commencing at 11.00am, TOMORROW, Tuesday 26th November 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Lagoon Street, North Goulburn. Interment will follow at the Lawn Cemetery, Gorman Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



