RJ Sidney Craig
298 Sloane Street
Goulburn , New South Wales 2580
(02) 4821 2122
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
St Patrick's Catholic Church
George Street
Marulan
Kathleen Mary HOGG

Kathleen Mary HOGG Notice
HOGG, Kathleen Mary - 24th February 2020. Late of Goulburn, formerly of Wingello. Dearly loved wife of Theo (dec). Much loved mother of Stephen, Gregory (dec), Michael, Pauline, Jane and their respective families. Loved grandmother and great grandmother. Sadly missed. Aged 87 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Kathleen's family and friends are invited to attend her Prayers of Christian Burial commencing at 11.00am, Friday 6th March 2020 at the St Patrick's Catholic Church, George Street, Marulan. Interment will follow at the Old Catholic Cemetery, Hume Highway Marulan. By request, in lieu of flowers, donations to Gill Waminda Aged Care Goulburn would be appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post on Mar. 2, 2020
