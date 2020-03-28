Home
M.H. O'Rourke Funeral Directors
113 Crawford St
Queanbeyan, New South Wales 2620
02 6297 1052
Keith MCLAUGHLIN


1932 - 2020
Keith MCLAUGHLIN Notice
McLaughlin, Keith Joseph 17 January 1932 - 23 March 2020 Aged 88 The family of Keith Joseph McLaughlin announce with much sadness the sudden passing of their much beloved husband, father, Pa and great Pa. Keith was the 8th of nine children of William and Irene McLaughlin of Goulburn (both dec.) Beloved husband of Eula for 66 wonderful years. Adored father and father-in-law of Wayne and Mary, Christine and Lindsay (dec. 2011), Marcelle and Natale, Felicity and Phone, Gilford and Vikki, Kieran and Kate. Much loved Pa of Nathan, Vanessa, Patrick, Jason, Jodie, Freya, Alani, William, Carmen and Julie, and great grand Pa of 18. Dear younger brother of Rita Fry of Goulburn and uncle to many nieces and nephews. A special, beautiful man, friend and gentleman to all, with a twinkle in his beautiful blue eyes that we will miss always. 'Rest in peace our darling Keith' We will celebrate Keith's life at some future date as is the McLaughlin family tradition.



Published in Goulburn Post on Mar. 28, 2020
