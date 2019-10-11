|
|
HUNTER KEITH REGINALD
21 December 1948 - 4 October 2019
Husband of Teresa.
Father and father-in-law of
Michelle, Julia and David,
Geoffrey (deceased) and Kerryn.
Grandpa of Corey, Britney, River, Xzavier,
Kendra, Wiley, Zach, Lily and Emma.
Dearly loved by all his family.
The funeral service for Keith will be held in the ANZAC Memorial Chapel of St. Paul,
RMC Duntroon on Tuesday, 15 October 2019, commencing at 3pm.
A private cremation will follow.
Ex-Service personnel invited to wear medals.
Published in Goulburn Post on Oct. 11, 2019