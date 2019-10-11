Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Resources
More Obituaries for KEITH HUNTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KEITH REGINALD HUNTER

Add a Memory
KEITH REGINALD HUNTER Notice
HUNTER KEITH REGINALD

21 December 1948 - 4 October 2019



Husband of Teresa.

Father and father-in-law of

Michelle, Julia and David,

Geoffrey (deceased) and Kerryn.

Grandpa of Corey, Britney, River, Xzavier,

Kendra, Wiley, Zach, Lily and Emma.



Dearly loved by all his family.



The funeral service for Keith will be held in the ANZAC Memorial Chapel of St. Paul,

RMC Duntroon on Tuesday, 15 October 2019, commencing at 3pm.



A private cremation will follow.



Ex-Service personnel invited to wear medals.



logo
Published in Goulburn Post on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KEITH's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.