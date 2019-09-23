Home
Kelly Nicole SAVAGE

Kelly Nicole SAVAGE Notice
KELLY NICOLE SAVAGE 26/5/1972 - 8/9/2019 It is with deep sadness that her cherished daughters Isabelle and Phoebe, (and partner Shaun), wish to inform you of her peaceful passing in her sleep. She will be sadly missed by her parents Dennis & Yvonne, her brother John and her extended family and friends. She will be remembered by all, and will continue on always in the hearts of her family and friends. 'Farewell' 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post on Sept. 23, 2019
