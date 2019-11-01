|
|
Kenneth Harry Paine 31.10.37 ~ 02.11.09 Dad, I am writing this on what would have been your 82nd birthday and cannot believe that in two days time it will be 10 years since you departed. I still miss you, but of course I am surrounded by things that remind me of you, the things we did, and the time we spent together. Time passes quickly, but be assured you are never forgotten and never far from our thoughts. Love from your son Glenn and family Liane, Ryan, Nathan and Xanthe
Published in Goulburn Post on Nov. 1, 2019