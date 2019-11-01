Home
Kenneth Harry PAINE


1937 - 2009
Kenneth Harry PAINE In Memoriam
Kenneth Harry Paine 31.10.37 ~ 02.11.09 Dad, I am writing this on what would have been your 82nd birthday and cannot believe that in two days time it will be 10 years since you departed. I still miss you, but of course I am surrounded by things that remind me of you, the things we did, and the time we spent together. Time passes quickly, but be assured you are never forgotten and never far from our thoughts. Love from your son Glenn and family Liane, Ryan, Nathan and Xanthe



Nov. 1, 2019
