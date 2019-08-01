Home
Kenneth James (Ken) LARK

LARK, Kenneth James (Ken) - 28th July 2019. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Katrina & Andrew, Angela, Joanne & Charles. Adored Grandad of Jasmine, Daniel, Cassidy, Amelie and Charlie. Great grandad of Albert (dec) and Philip. Loved brother to Ray, Len (dec) and Geoffrey. Sadly missed by extended family and friends. Aged 79 years. 'Fair Winds and Following Seas' Ken's family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service commencing at 2.00pm, Tuesday 6th August 2019 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. By request, in lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Australia and Gill Waminda would be appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019
