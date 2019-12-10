|
|
N243118 ANDERSON, Kenneth John 7th December 2019 at Goulburn Base Hospital. Late of Tenison Apartments Goulburn, formerly of Crookwell. Dearly loved husband of Ivy (dec). Loved father & father-in-law of John & Noelene (dec), Irene & Peter, Michael & Maree, Kelvin, Heather & Paul, Janice & Stan, Bill & Anne, Marlene & John. Devoted grandfather of Matthew and Julianna. Loved grandfather, great grandfather & great great grandfather of their respective families. Aged 98 years. 'Lest We Forget' Kenneth's family and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial commencing at 10.30am, Friday 13th December 2019 at St Mary's Catholic Church, Wade Street, Crookwell. Interment will follow at the Crookwell Lawn Cemetery, Memory Avenue, Crookwell. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019