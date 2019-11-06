|
BERG, Kevin - 31st October 2019 at Bourke Street Health Service, Goulburn. Late of Coromandel Street, Goulburn. Dearly loved husband of Oriel (dec). Loved father & father-in-law of Terry & Elizabeth, Gary & Robyn, Suzanne & Bobby, Maxine & Dennis, Sandra and Nod and brother-in-law to Bonzo. Sadly missed by his grandchildren, great grandchildren and their respective families. Aged 92 years. 'Loved And Remembered Always' Kevin's family and friends are invited to attend his Graveside Service commencing at 10.00am, Friday, 8th November 2019 at Goulburn Lawn Cemetery, Gorman Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Nov. 6, 2019