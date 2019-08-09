|
In Memory of Kevin (Rowdy) McClelland 26.7.1940 ~ 11.8.2009 POP & BUTCH Only two people know the story behind Pop and Butch; Flo and Mabel. It all started nearly forty years ago when Pop had hit rock bottom in his life. His wife of 20 years had left him for another man and it really hit him hard. He went from being his happy jovial self to a broken man who wept and just sat and stared. One day while Flo and Mabel were walking down the main street of Goulburn, they went past the pet shop. Flo loved the pet shop! Well in the window of the pet shop were a litter of kelpie puppies. Flo and Mabel looked at each other and instantly knew what their dad needed. They picked out Butch from the litter, found the $10.00 needed to buy him and with anticipation took him out to the farm for them both to meet. Words cannot describe the joy on Pop's face. He loved dogs and from the instant they met, Pop and Butch were life-long mates. Wherever Pop went, Butch was at his heels. Butch became the faithful mate Pop needed and helped him to heal the hurt and anguish he had been through. Sadly Pop & Butch have gone from our lives and this picture tells their story of love and friendship. Both Flo and Mabel reckon it was the best $10 they ever spent!! Flo and Mabel
Published in Goulburn Post on Aug. 9, 2019