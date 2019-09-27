|
In Loving Memory of Lee-Anne Yvonne Fitzgerald 27 Feb 1964 - 27 Sept 1999 Age 35 20 years ago today, God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around you and whispered "Come to Me". With tearful eyes we watched you, we watched you fade away. Although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands now rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best. Love Chris, Bradley, Jessica , Emma and families.
Published in Goulburn Post on Sept. 27, 2019