Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee-Anne FITZGERALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee-Anne Yvonne FITZGERALD

Add a Memory
Lee-Anne Yvonne FITZGERALD In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of Lee-Anne Yvonne Fitzgerald 27 Feb 1964 - 27 Sept 1999 Age 35 20 years ago today, God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around you and whispered "Come to Me". With tearful eyes we watched you, we watched you fade away. Although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands now rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best. Love Chris, Bradley, Jessica , Emma and families.



logo
Published in Goulburn Post on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lee-Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.