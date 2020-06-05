|
|
HAYNES, Leo John; 23rd May 2020 at Goulburn Base Hospital. Late of Masonic Village Goulburn. Dearly loved husband of June. Loved father and father-in-law of Cheryl & Karl, Terry & Jenny, Glenda (dec) & Ralph, Leona & Geoff, Belinda & Allan. Loved grandfather and great grandfather of their respective families. Loved brother of Marie Giles. Aged 93 Years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Due to current restrictions, a private family funeral service has taken place. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on June 5, 2020