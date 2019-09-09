Home
Leonard James (known as Len) HUMPHRIES

HUMPHRIES, Leonard James (known as Len) - 3rd September 2019. Passed away peacefully at Goulburn Base Hospital, late of Long Street, Goulburn. Devoted husband of Pat (dec). Much loved father of Julie & Garry, Rod & Jo and Nerida & Steve. Awesome grandy of Melissa, Denver, Lauren, Andrew, Cath, Ben, Jess, Brenton, Luke, Monique, Abbey, Joel, Jenna, Kahla, Nick, Harry, Will, Emma, Lewis, Rupert, Charlie, Stella, Vinnie, Tully and Kai. Dearest brother of Pat, Tess (dec), Peg (dec) and Bobby (dec) and brother-in-law to Colin & Mavis and Phyllis & Max. Sadly missed by his extended family and many friends. Aged 91 years. 'Gone Golfing' Len's family and friends are invited to attend his Prayers of Christian burial commencing at 2.00pm on Wednesday, 11th September 2019 at Ss Peter & Pauls Cathedral, Bourke Street, Goulburn. Interment will follow at Goulburn Lawn Cemetery, Gorman Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post on Sept. 9, 2019
