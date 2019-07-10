Home
Lionel Joseph COOPER

COOPER, Lionel Joseph - 4th July 2019. Passed away peacefully in the presence of family, late of Cathcart Street, Goulburn. Much loved husband, father & grandfather to Elaine, Victoria, Brett, Tracey, Jesse and Dior. Aged 90 years. 'Missed, Mourned And Loved Until The End Of Time' Lionel's relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service commencing at 11-00am Thursday, 11th July 2019 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post on July 10, 2019
