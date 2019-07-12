Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Lola ALLEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lola Nellie May ALLEN

Add a Memory
Lola Nellie May ALLEN Notice
ALLEN, Lola Nellie May - 9th July 2019. Passed away peacefully at Bourke Street Health Service, Goulburn. Caring wife of Gordon (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Bev & Clyde (dec), Jenny & Mark and Elizabeth (dec). Treasured nanna and great nanna to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sadly missed by her extended family here and in England, and her many friends. Aged 90 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Lola's family and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service commencing at 11-00am Tuesday, 16th July 2019 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



logo
Published in Goulburn Post on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.