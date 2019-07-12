|
ALLEN, Lola Nellie May - 9th July 2019. Passed away peacefully at Bourke Street Health Service, Goulburn. Caring wife of Gordon (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Bev & Clyde (dec), Jenny & Mark and Elizabeth (dec). Treasured nanna and great nanna to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sadly missed by her extended family here and in England, and her many friends. Aged 90 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Lola's family and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service commencing at 11-00am Tuesday, 16th July 2019 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on July 12, 2019