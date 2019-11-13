|
|
In loving memory of Lola Sykes 6th December 1929 ~ 14th November 2008 Eleven years have painfully passed since God ordered one of his greatest soldiers to return. A Wife, a Mother, a Nanna too, This is the legacy we have from you. You taught us to love and how to fight, And in your heart, you were always kind. You fought for us all, in one way or another, Not just as a Wife, not just as a Mother, But as our closest friend. For all of us you gave your best, Now the time has come, for you to rest. So go in peace, you've earned your sleep, Your love in our hearts, we'll eternally keep. Your family love and miss you As do many others, But we know you are doing God's work. The years might go by, but our memories and Love for you never shall falter Your loving Husband Jack and loving children, Lorraine, Janelle, John, Neil and Families
Published in Goulburn Post on Nov. 13, 2019