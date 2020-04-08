|
Luke Benjamin Bush 1.10.1991 - 10.4.2010 10 years have passed without you but not a day goes by without thinking of you. What it meant to have you with us, no one can ever know. We were so lucky to have you for a son and brother, your beautiful smile and kind ways, always reaching for the stars. Since you will never be forgotten, we pledge to you this day, a special place within our hearts, is where you will always stay. ~ We miss you ~ All our love Dad, Mum, Ryan, Kate and Lloyd xo
Published in Goulburn Post on Apr. 8, 2020