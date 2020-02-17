|
HUNTER, Lynette Fay - 13th February 2020 at Bourke Street Health Service, late of Robinson Street Goulburn. Dearly loved wife of Paul (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Jayne & Peter, Anthony & Melanie, Kate & Rod, Martin & Dannie. Cherished nan of Kurt, Daniel, Emily, Maddie, Will, Stacie, Gemma, Anjel-Rose and Ruby. Loved nan nan of Georgia and Jacob. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Margaret & Vic, Patty & Bob, Gaye & Ronnie, Leonie & Jim. Aged 70 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Lynette's family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service commencing at 1.00pm, Thursday, 20th February 2020 at the Uniting Church, Goldsmith Street, Goulburn. Interment will follow at the Goulburn Lawn Cemetery, Gorman Road, Goulburn. By request, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Hemochromatosis Research would be appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Feb. 17, 2020