Maisie Mary SEAMAN

Maisie Mary SEAMAN Notice
SEAMAN, Maisie Mary - 7th July 2019 in Canberra. Formerly of 'Dalfield', Hadley. Dearly loved wife of Bruce. Much loved mother of Anne and Shirley. Treasured grandmother of Paul, Alan, Bradley, Ryan and their respective partners. Cherished great grandmother of William. Sadly missed by her family and friends. Aged 88 years. 'Devoted to Family and Friends Loved and Remembered Always' Maisie's family and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service commencing at 11.00am, Monday, 15th July 2019 at St John's Anglican Church, Fullerton Road Bolong. Interment will follow at the Bolong Cemetery, Fullerton Road Bolong. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post from July 11 to July 12, 2019
