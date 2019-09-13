|
SIMPSON, Margaret Emma - 10th September 2019. Late of Faithfull Street, Goulburn. Dearly loved wife of Keith (dec). Loved mother and mother in-law of Lynne & Noel, Aven, Karen & Michael, Brett & Sonya. Adored grandmother and great grandmother. Loved sister of Bobby and Judy. Sadly missed. Aged 88 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Margaret's family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service commencing at 11.00am, Monday 16th September 2019 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Gouburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Sept. 13, 2019