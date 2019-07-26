Home
Margaret Mary (Molly) LANGDON

LANGDON, Margaret Mary (Molly) - 19th July 2019. Dearly loved mother of Susan, Elizabeth, Peter, Brett and their respective families. Loved sister. Cherished nan and great grandmother. Sadly missed. Aged 87 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts, Never Forgotten' Margaret's family and friends are invited to attend her Prayers of Christian Funeral commencing at 1.30pm, TODAY, Friday, 26th July 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima, Lagoon Street, North Goulburn. A cremation will follow at Craig's Hill Crematorium, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. In Lieu of flowers, donations to Salvation Army would be appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post on July 26, 2019
