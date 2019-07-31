|
WATLING, Margaret Mary - 29th July 2019 at Warrigal Care. Late of Nicholson Street, Goulburn. Beloved wife of Keith (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter & Liz, Pam & Kel Chesterton, Ian & Margaret. Loving nanna of Leanne, Justin, David, Katie, Tim, Ainsley, Ben, Joshua, Emily, Alex, Thomas (dec) and Jacob. Cherished great grandmother of their children. Loved sister of Muriel McGilvray, Joyce Hopkins (dec), Geoff Williams (dec), Joan Frost (dec), Roger Williams (dec), Spencer (Mick) Williams (dec) and Judith Rossler. Aged 92 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Margaret's family and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service commencing at 11-00am, Friday 2nd August 2019 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on July 31, 2019