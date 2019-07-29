|
PICKER, Margaret - 16th July 2019 at Crookwell District Hospital, late of McIntosh Road, Crookwell. Cherished wife of Max (dec). Dearly loved mother & mother-in-law of Meredith & Stephen and Steve. Treasured nanna of Michelle, Matt and Michael. Loved great nanna of Elliott and Abigail. Sadly missed by her extended family and many friends. Aged 88 years. 'In God's Care' Margaret's family and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service commencing at 11-00am Wednesday 31st July 2019 at St Bartholomew's Anglican Church, Denison Street, Crookwell. A private cremation will follow. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on July 29, 2019