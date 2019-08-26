Home
Maria Grace (MONGER) GEMMELL

Maria Grace Gemmell (Monger) Passed away peacefully 20th August 2019. Loving mother of Calum and Bridget. Sister of Helen, Bill, Kathryn, Keith and Greg. She will be sadly missed by all who loved her. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Maria's life at St Jude's Anglican Church (new building) Bendooley Street, Bowral on Friday 30th August commencing at 1.00pm. Followed by a private cremation. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12037-01 Ph: 4862 1833 Consultant: Joadi Webb



Published in Goulburn Post on Aug. 26, 2019
