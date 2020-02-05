Home
RJ Sidney Craig
298 Sloane Street
Goulburn , New South Wales 2580
(02) 4821 2122
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel
63 Middle Arm Road
Goulburn
McDONALD, Marie June - 3rd February 2020 at her home. Dearly loved wife of Stanley Richard, known as Jim (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Bob & Sue, Maria & John (dec), Graham & Denise. Cherished grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. Sadly missed by her extended family and friends. Aged 87 years. 'Loved and Remembered Always' Marie's family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service commencing at 11.00am, Friday, 7th February 2020 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post on Feb. 5, 2020
