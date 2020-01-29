|
Marlene BUSH (nee Perks) 14 October 1936 - 27 January 2020 Marlene sadly passed away at Thomas Eccles Gardens Yass. Dearly loved and cherished wife of Ham. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Diane, Tony and Deanne and Leanne and Terry. Loved and adored by her grandchildren Kate, Luke, Ryan, Zoe, Riley, Ben and James. Daughter of George and Gladys Perks of Blakney Creek. Much loved sister to Robert, Margaret, Shirley and Greg and proud aunty to their children. 'You did so many things for us, your heart was kind and true, and when we needed someone, we could always count on you' Marlene's service will be held at St Clements Anglican Church, on Friday 31st January 2020 commencing at 1.00pm. Following the service, the cortege will proceed to the Yass Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Yass CanAssist would be greatly appreciated. W.T. Dennis & Son Pty Ltd Funeral Directors AFDA 79 Rossi Street, Yass NSW 2582 Phone 02 6226 4871
Published in Goulburn Post on Jan. 29, 2020