Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:30 PM
Salvation Army Citadel
Hovell Street
Goulburn
Mary Beth SPENCE
SPENCE, Mary Beth - 7th December 2019 at Goulburn Base Hospital. Late of Warrigal Aged Care Goulburn. Dearly loved wife of Geoffrey (dec). Loved mother & mother-in-law of Lindy, Ray & Cathy, Julie & Chris. Cherished grandmother of her 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Sadly missed by her extended family. Aged 93 years. 'Loved And Remembered Always' Mary's family and friends are invited to attend her service commencing at 2-30pm, Friday, 13th December 2019 at the Salvation Army Citadel, Hovell Street, Goulburn. Interment will follow at the Goulburn Lawn Cemetery, Gorman Road, Goulburn. By request no flowers in lieu donations to the Salvation Army would be greatly appreciated.



Published in Goulburn Post on Dec. 11, 2019
