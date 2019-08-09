Home
FERRARIO, Mary Eileen - 2nd August 2019. Late of Goulburn. Dearly loved wife of Frank (dec). Much loved mum and mother-in-law of Elizabeth & Eddy, Maree & Peter and Gemma. Adored marney of Matthew & Amy, Carly & Arthur, Brad & Jaclyn, Chelsea & Matt. Cherished great marney of Tearnne, Kiara, Kristian, Ella, Mia, Evie and Izzy. Sadly missed by her extended family and friends. Aged 88 years. 'Our Hearts Are Broken' Mary's family and friends are invited to attend her Prayers of Christian Funeral Service commencing at 2.00pm, Tuesday 13th August 2019 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road Goulburn. By request, in lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Research would be appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post on Aug. 9, 2019
