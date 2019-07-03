|
HEWITT, Maureen Ann - 1st July 2019 at Crookwell District Hospital. Late of Grabben Gullen Road, Gunning. Dearly loved wife of Peter. Loved mother & mother-in-law of Stephen & Sharon, Sharon & Chris, Donna & Troy, James & Julie, Richard & Susan, Amanda & Jonathan, Matthew & Rebecca. Cherished nan of her 17 grandchildren. Sadly, missed by her brother, sister & their respective families. Aged 73 years. 'In God's Loving Care' Maureen's family and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial commencing at 2-00pm, Friday 5th July 2019 at St Mary's Catholic Church, Wade Street Crookwell. Interment will follow at the Crookwell Lawn Cemetery, Memory Avenue Crookwell. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post from July 3 to July 4, 2019