ROUTLEY, Maxwell William - 7th August 2019. Passed away peacefully at Goulburn Base Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Helen. Loved father & father-in-law of Rod & Leesha and Steve & Amelia. Treasured grandad of Harry, Austen, William and Isaac. Sadly missed by his extended family and friends. Aged 85 years. 'In Gods Care' Max's family and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial commencing at 11-00am Wednesday 14th August 2019 at S.S Peter & Paul's Cathedral, Bourke Street, Goulburn. Interment will follow at the St Patrick's Lawn Cemetery, Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. By request, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Lions Club of Goulburn would be appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Aug. 12, 2019