EDWARDS, Melva Jean; 8th May 2020. Late of 'Numerallo' Tarlo. Dearly loved wife of Fred (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Larry & Julie Eldridge, Keith (dec), Terry, Clarrie & Sai, Geoff, Sandra & Steve. Cherished nan of her 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Sadly missed by her extended family and friends. Aged 88 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Due to Covid-19 guidelines a private family funeral service has taken place. A memorial service will take place at a later date. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post from May 18 to May 19, 2020