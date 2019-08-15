Home
SEAMAN, Mervyn Bruce (known as Bruce) - 10th August 2019 in Canberra. Formerly of 'Dalfield' Hadley. Dearly loved husband of Maisie (dec). Much loved father of Anne and Shirley. Treasured grandfather of Paul, Alan, Bradley, Ryan and their respective partners. Cherished great grandfather of William. Sadly missed by his family and friends. Aged 94 years. 'A True Gentleman' 'Loved and Remembered Always' Bruce's Family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service commencing at 11.00am on Monday, 19th August 2019 at St John's Anglican Church, Fullerton Road Bolong. Interment will follow at the Bolong Cemetery, Fullerton Road Bolong. In Lieu of flowers, contributions to The Fullerton Bush Fire Brigade would be appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
