KRANITIS, Michael - 27th March 2020, suddenly at his home at Bevendale. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Angela Hayes, Tracey & Colin Case, Paul & Kerry. Loved son of Paul & Angela (both dec). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Tony & Lorraine, Vayia & Nick Stratos (dec), Terry (dec), Peter & Mary, Katrina & Andy (Greece). Aged 79 years. 'In God's Care' Due to government regulations a private family graveside funeral service has taken place. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Apr. 3, 2020