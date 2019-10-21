|
NAVYBOX, Michael Ramon - 2nd September 2019, suddenly in Andorra. Late of Cathcart Street, Goulburn. Loved partner of Melissa. Cherished step-father of Emily & Ben. Dearly loved son of Peg Navybox & Darrell (dec). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Deborah (dec) & Nick Owen, Brenda & Mark Gill, Christopher & Julie-Anne. Sadly missed by his nieces, nephews and their respective families. Aged 52 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Michael's family and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Service commencing at 10.00am on Friday, 15th November 2019 at Ss Peter & Paul's Cathedral, Bourke Street, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post from Oct. 21 to Nov. 11, 2019