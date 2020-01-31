|
BLIZZARD, Minnie 2/2/1922 - 24/1/2020 Wife of Arthur (dec). Mother to Alf, Barry (dec), Bruce, Helen and Dorothy. Grandmother to Michelle, Rodney, David, Liz, Karl, Jason, Kylie, Bridgette, Paula, Vicki, Jesse, Sara and Joelene. Great Grandmother to Tara, Taylah, Kyle, Ryan, Jessica, Pixie, Ben, Riley, Katie, Caitlin, Lily, Zara, Jake, Ellie, Emmerson, Rocco, Sia, Summah, Skye, Shae and Brodie. Great Great Grandmother to Tia and Dimi. 'There Will Be Another Angel Around The Throne Tonight' Minnie's family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service commencing at 2.00pm, TODAY, Friday, 31st January 2020 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Jan. 31, 2020