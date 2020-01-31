Home
RJ Sidney Craig
298 Sloane Street
Goulburn , New South Wales 2580
(02) 4821 2122
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM
Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel
63 Middle Arm Road
Goulburn
1922 - 2020
Minnie BLIZZARD Notice
BLIZZARD, Minnie 2/2/1922 - 24/1/2020 Wife of Arthur (dec). Mother to Alf, Barry (dec), Bruce, Helen and Dorothy. Grandmother to Michelle, Rodney, David, Liz, Karl, Jason, Kylie, Bridgette, Paula, Vicki, Jesse, Sara and Joelene. Great Grandmother to Tara, Taylah, Kyle, Ryan, Jessica, Pixie, Ben, Riley, Katie, Caitlin, Lily, Zara, Jake, Ellie, Emmerson, Rocco, Sia, Summah, Skye, Shae and Brodie. Great Great Grandmother to Tia and Dimi. 'There Will Be Another Angel Around The Throne Tonight' Minnie's family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service commencing at 2.00pm, TODAY, Friday, 31st January 2020 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



logo
Published in Goulburn Post on Jan. 31, 2020
