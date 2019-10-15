|
CARTWRIGHT, Mora Eleanor - 11th October 2019. Late of 'Kempton' Fullerton Road, Laggan. Dearly loved wife of Fred (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Lee & Murray, Janet & John, Kim & Robyn, Sandra & Ken and Brad & Maria. Cherished grandmother to her 16 grandchildren and great grandmother to her 14 great grandchildren. Sadly missed by all. Aged 94 years. 'Rest In Peace' Mora's family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service commencing at 1.30pm, Friday 18th October 2019 at St Bartholomew's Anglican Church, Denison Street, Crookwell. Interment will follow at the Bolong Cemetery, Fullerton Road, Bolong. By request, in lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Council would be appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019