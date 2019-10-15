Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Mora CARTWRIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mora Eleanor CARTWRIGHT

Add a Memory
Mora Eleanor CARTWRIGHT Notice
CARTWRIGHT, Mora Eleanor - 11th October 2019. Late of 'Kempton' Fullerton Road, Laggan. Dearly loved wife of Fred (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Lee & Murray, Janet & John, Kim & Robyn, Sandra & Ken and Brad & Maria. Cherished grandmother to her 16 grandchildren and great grandmother to her 14 great grandchildren. Sadly missed by all. Aged 94 years. 'Rest In Peace' Mora's family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service commencing at 1.30pm, Friday 18th October 2019 at St Bartholomew's Anglican Church, Denison Street, Crookwell. Interment will follow at the Bolong Cemetery, Fullerton Road, Bolong. By request, in lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Council would be appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



logo
Published in Goulburn Post from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mora's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.