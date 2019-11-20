|
QUIGG, Murray David - 18th November 2019 at Bourke Street Health Service, Goulburn. Late of Clinton Street, Goulburn. Dearly loved partner of Maria. Loved father and father-in-law of Kristy & Mike and David. Loved son of Dorothy & Stuart. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Robert & Deb. Sadly missed by his extended family and many friends. Aged 64 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Murray's family and friends are invited to attend his funeral service commencing at 1:00pm, Friday, 22nd November 2019 at St Saviour's Cathedral, Bourke Street Goulburn. A private cremation will follow. By request, in lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Council Australia would be appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post on Nov. 20, 2019