Myrtle Doris GODBER

Myrtle Doris GODBER Notice
GODBER, Myrtle Doris - 29th August 2019 at Warrigal Aged Care, Goulburn. Dearly loved wife of Les (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Wendy & Rodney, Di & Roy, Cathy & Malcolm and Dale & Jo. Sadly missed by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister and their respective families. Aged 84 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Myrtle's family and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service commencing at 10.30am, Friday, 6th September 2019 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. Interment will follow at Goulburn Cemetery, Gorman Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post on Sept. 4, 2019
