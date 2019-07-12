Home
HARMER, Naomi Anna Merle - 8th July 2019 at Masonic Village, Goulburn. Dearly loved wife of Alec (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Alex, Greg & Margaret, Jennifer, George (dec), Michael & Joanne, Chris & Kylie. Sadly missed by her grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters, brother and their respective families. Aged 96 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Naomi's family and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service commencing at 2-00pm, Tuesday, 16th July 2019 at Craig's Hill Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. Interment will follow at the General Cemetery, Gorman Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post on July 12, 2019
