NATHAN ANDREW McPHERSON Sadly Taken From Us 26th March 1995 One year comes another goes, but the gates of memory never close. Those special memories of you, will always bring a smile. If only we can have you back for just a little while. The fact that you are no longer here, will always cause us pain But you are forever in our hearts until we meet again. Always loved and remembered Mum, Dad, Jason, Amanda, Daniel, Brooke, Amanda, Mitch, nieces and nephews.
Published in Goulburn Post on Mar. 25, 2020