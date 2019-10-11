Home
Neale John (OAM) LAVIS

LAVIS, Neale John (OAM) - 6th October 2019 at Goulburn Base Hospital. Late of Nerriga Road, Braidwood. Dearly loved husband of Velma. Much loved father of Jill, Sandra, Ross, Robyn and their families. Cherished grandfather. Sadly missed by his family and friends. Aged 89 years. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Neale's family and friends are invited to attend his funeral service commencing at 2.00pm, Monday 14th October 2019 at St Andrew's Anglican Church, Elrington Street Braidwood. A private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Council, supported by 'The Box Rally 2019' would be appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Goulburn Post on Oct. 11, 2019
