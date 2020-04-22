|
|
WEBB, Neil William George, (better known as George) - 13th April 2020. Late of Orchard Street, Taralga. Much loved and adored brother and brother-in-law of Thea & John, Robbie & Mel, Kenneth & Jeannie and much loved uncle to their respective families. Sadly missed by his many friends. Aged 61 years. 'Finally at Peace' Due to government regulations a private family funeral service has taken place. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Goulburn Post from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020